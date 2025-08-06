The MTN8 quarterfinals were the curtain raiser for the season and next up is the Betway Premiership, where Bucs open their account against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominant over the past decade, winning eight consecutive league titles, while Pirates are often one of the few teams that challenge the Brazilians, finishing runners-up in the past three seasons.
Judging by their performance against Polokwane, Vilakazi believes Bucs will be a serious threat.
The Bucs legend, who also donned the green and gold of the Brazilians, believes Sundowns have confidence on their side which should give them the edge again this campaign.
“You can see Pirates mean business this season. Last season they fell short a bit, but this season they mean business with the players they've signed. It tells you they want the league and they want to win this season,” he said.
‘Tso’ Vilakazi impressed as Pirates’ signings pass big club pressure test
‘Appollis, for me, was wonderful. It was his first game and he scored a goal’
Image: Antonio Muchave
Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi was impressed with Oswin Appollis, Sihle Nduli and Sipho Mbule as the trio donned the black and white stripes of the Buccaneers for the first time at the weekend.
The trio have inked deals to join the Buccaneers for the first time as Orlando Pirates looked to complete a formidable squad for the 2025-2026 season.
Their first task was Polokwane City at home in the MTN8 quarterfinals. New coach Abdeslam Ouaddou started the trio and they had an immediate effect, with Nduli and Mbule dominating the midfield.
Less than 15 minutes into the encounter Appollis was on the scoresheet, scoring his maiden goal for Pirates. About 20 minutes later Appollis was fouled in the box, setting the scene for Patrick Maswanganyi's successful penalty.
Pirates secured a 2-0 victory, a performance that impressed Vilakazi. More than anything, the former attacking midfielder was impressed with the debutants playing under pressure.
“To play for a team such as Orlando Pirates, there's always pressure. [When] You play for that team, you must know you've got pressure until the day you retire because Pirates is a big team,” Vilakazi said.
“Appollis, for me, was wonderful. It was his first game and he scored a goal. The second goal was a penalty where they fouled him in the box.
“That was a perfect game, especially for a debut. You cannot ask for more than what he did on Saturday — and to then also be named man of the match, that's fantastic.
“To be a Pirates player, there's always pressure and you must be ready for that. Know the pressure and understand how you're going to handle it.
“The new players at Pirates did well in handling the pressure. They played as if they've been playing for Pirates for some time and that's including Nduli and Mbule dominating that midfield.”
The MTN8 quarterfinals were the curtain raiser for the season and next up is the Betway Premiership, where Bucs open their account against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominant over the past decade, winning eight consecutive league titles, while Pirates are often one of the few teams that challenge the Brazilians, finishing runners-up in the past three seasons.
Judging by their performance against Polokwane, Vilakazi believes Bucs will be a serious threat.
The Bucs legend, who also donned the green and gold of the Brazilians, believes Sundowns have confidence on their side which should give them the edge again this campaign.
“You can see Pirates mean business this season. Last season they fell short a bit, but this season they mean business with the players they've signed. It tells you they want the league and they want to win this season,” he said.
“It's not going to be easy; it's a marathon. There will be highs and lows, but if Pirates keep that focus and continue to work hard, I think something will happen for them this season.
“I was happy to see the style of football they played. They've shown us the way of Sundowns, the philosophy of Sundowns, that entertaining football we know them for.
“I was impressed with how [Downs coach Miguel] Cardoso put the players in terms of the positioning and the way the team plays.
“Sundowns will never stop going the extra mile, they want to be champions. The more they win, their players get experience and confidence.”
SportsBoom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos