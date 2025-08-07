Magwaza’s ex-mentor backs him to flourish at Chippa
FC Ravens head coach Sibusiso Mapompo does not doubt that if Thamsanqa “Shaka” Magwaza continues with his intense work rate both on and off the field, he will be successful at his new club Chippa United. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.