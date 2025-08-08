The show also looks at the prospects of Orlando Pirates, who have a new coach in Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou. Pirates have boosted their squad with Sihle Nduli, Sipho Mbule, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Yanela Mbuthuma, Tshepang Moremi, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Masindi Nemtajela and Abdoulaye Mariko.
Focus was put on Stellenbosch, who finished last season in third spot, and they are returning to the Caf Confederations Cup where they lost in the semifinal stage last season.
Most football fans are interested to see how Kaizer Chiefs, who blew hot and cold last season and finished outside the top eight, are going to shape up, having made some interesting signings.
Also discussed in the show is what impact newly promoted side Durban City, coached by veteran Gavin Hunt, and Orbit College, who have experienced midfielder Monnapule Saleng in their ranks, will bring to the league.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Betway Premiership is back — who is your money on?
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
In the 75th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele to preview the Betway Premiership which starts this weekend.
The show starts with a discussion about how Mamelodi Sundowns are going to shape up this season after showing confidence in coach Miguel Cardoso and last season’s squad.
The Brazilians have only signed defender Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC and there are question marks about the futures of Khuliso Mudau, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile.
The show also looks at the prospects of Orlando Pirates, who have a new coach in Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou. Pirates have boosted their squad with Sihle Nduli, Sipho Mbule, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Yanela Mbuthuma, Tshepang Moremi, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Masindi Nemtajela and Abdoulaye Mariko.
Focus was put on Stellenbosch, who finished last season in third spot, and they are returning to the Caf Confederations Cup where they lost in the semifinal stage last season.
Most football fans are interested to see how Kaizer Chiefs, who blew hot and cold last season and finished outside the top eight, are going to shape up, having made some interesting signings.
Also discussed in the show is what impact newly promoted side Durban City, coached by veteran Gavin Hunt, and Orbit College, who have experienced midfielder Monnapule Saleng in their ranks, will bring to the league.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos