South African began their African Nations Championship (Chan) campaign with a 1-1 draw with Algeria at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday afternoon.
Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki started the match with Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kwanda Mngonyama, Terrence Mashego, Phillip Ndlondlo, Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela who have vast PSL experience.
Ntseki also had Keagan Dolly, Fortune Makaringe and Zakhele Lepasa as impact players on the bench but they could influence the team to secure a much-needed victory in Group C.
Most of the players in this hastily arranged Bafana squad are taking this tournament seriously as they are unattached and good showings will see them earn moves to new clubs.
Algeria launched the game’s first notable attack when they forced Bafana goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu to make a good save to deny Abderrahmane Meziane during the early exchanges.
This was after poor defending from the Bafana defence as they failed to deal with a well-taken cross into the box that found Meziane whose shot rebounded off the body of Xulu.
Bafana held to a 1-1 draw by Algeria in Chan opener
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Algeria took the lead on the stroke of the half-hour mark when Abdennour Belhocini struck first time from just outside the penalty box to beat Xulu after the Bafana defence was once again found wanting.
Bafana fought their way back in the game and they were rewarded with the equaliser shortly before the break when attacker Thabiso Kutumela beat Algerian goalkeeper Zakaria Bouhalfaya.
For the goal, Menzi Masuku received a long-range pass from Malibongwe Khoza before he laid the ball on the path of Kutumela who found the back of the net in what proved to be the standout move of the afternoon.
There was a moment of controversy in the closing stages when Tebogo Tlolane appeared to have brought down Mehdi Meghem but referee Clement Kpan of Ivory Coast waved play on.
In their next game, South Africa take on Guinea on Monday where they will be looking for a win to get their campaign on track.
