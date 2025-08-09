Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has encouraged experienced midfielder Monnapule Saleng to play a leading role on and off the field as they begin life in the Betway Premiership.
Orbit College, who were promoted from the Motsepe Foundation Championship along with Durban City, play their first match in the PSL against AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
In preparation for the campaign, Orbit have recruited Thato Mohlomme, Yamkela Gamede, Lucky Malatsi Thuso Moleleki, Yanga Mabele and Monnapule Saleng to bolster the team.
Talking ahead of their trip to Usuthu, Makhoye said he will be relying heavily on Saleng and other senior players who helped to promote the team from the National First Division.
'He is ready to go': Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye on Monnapule Saleng
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/ BackpagePix
“I told him, 'When you left here, there were people who were leading you — but now you have to lead these young men and show them that you are coming from a big team.'
“I reminded him that his experience can help the team a lot during the season. Atisang Batsi remains our captain and Saleng is one of the vice-captains and we are happy that he is here,” he said.
Saleng did not see much action last season at Orlando Pirates where he was frozen out by former coach Jose Riveiro but Makhoye said he is fit and ready for a good preseason.
“He is back at home and he is looking good. We have a way of making sure that our players are fit. He is fit because he played about three friendlies. He is ready to go and he is happy to be back home.
“He understands the team, culture, philosophy — and me as a coach, because he is like a son to me. I am happy for him to be coming back. He is left us as a boy and he is returning as a man.
“Even though he is not the captain, he needs to lead the team because of his experience of coming from a big team.”
