Earlier, Markram won the toss and opted to field at a venue that was hosting its debut T20I fixture and its first international in 17 years.
The lack of international cricket at the ground made the decision at the toss tough to make.
And Australia’s innings turned out to have a bit of everything in it.
The momentum swung both ways at various stages.
Australia opted for the aggressive approach from the outset.
And they carried on swinging from the hip despite losing four wickets inside the power play overs.
Included among those were the scalps of captain Mitchell Marsh (13), Travis Head (2), Josh Inglis (0) and Cameron Green, who slapped 35 off 13 to ensure the run rate was adequate at 70 in the six overs despite the loss of wickets.
Glenn Maxwell (1) and Mitchell Owen followed in the next two overs as the home team slipped to 75 for six in need of resuscitation.
The man to breathe life into the innings was the square-shouldered Tim David, who bludgeoned 83 off only 52 balls with eight sixes and four fours.
His effort ensured that Australia reached a decent total of a couple less than 180.
He was dropped by Stubbs in the deep shortly after he got his half-century.
That apart, it was a superb innings that was eventually ended by Maphaka, who ended up taking care of the middle and lower order.
Australia outclass Proteas to seal ninth straight T20 victory
Australia extended their winning streak in T20 internationals to nine matches as they beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first of three matches at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on Sunday.
In their pursuit of 179 for victory, South Africa lost early wickets, and while Ryan Rickelton made a solid 71 off 55 balls, they were unable to handle the pressure the Aussies exerted on them in the middle of their innings.
Josh Hazlewood (3/27), Ben Dwarshuis (3/26) and Adam Zampa (2/32) shared eight wickets as the Proteas fell short at 161 for nine.
The Proteas had earlier dismissed Australia for 178 after Tim David rescued the Aussies with a blitzed half-century.
Nineteen-year-old left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka was outstanding with the ball for South Africa, claiming a piece of history by becoming the youngest pace bowler among the full member nations to take four wickets in T20Is in his impressive haul of four for 20.
In the chase, captain Aiden Markram (12), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (14) and Dewald Brevis (2) were all dismissed inside the first six overs.
Tristan Stubbs joined Ryan Rickelton at the crease with the total on 48 for three in 5.5 overs.
The pair needed to contribute in a big way if the Proteas were going to go close and they set about the task relatively conservatively.
But as the innings progressed and their partnership increased, the tourists would have started believing the chase was on.
They moved to 120 before Stubbs was caught behind off Hazlewood for 37 off 27 balls.
That brought an end to a 72-run partnership between the Warriors batter and Rickelton and also triggered a collapse.
George Linde (0) followed Stubbs three balls later, also seen off by Hazlewood, before leg-spinner Zampa removed both Corbin Bosch and Senuran Muthusamy in the next over.
Rickelton stood at the other end, watching the procession and eventually moved on to a half-century.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius soaks up Proteas wisdom as he prepares for Aussie hostility
