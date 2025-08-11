Five things we learnt from opening round of the Betway Premiership

If the excitement of the opening round of Betway Premiership action at the weekend is anything to go by, then we are in for an interesting season.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC, who finished in the top three last season, got off to stuttering starts with the Buccaneers and Stellies losing and the Brazilians drawing.

Below are five the things we learnt from the opening round of fixtures that provided some edge-of-seat thrills and spills.

Chiefs are up and running

Kaizer Chiefs started their league campaign with a 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town despite playing the match without coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is on compassionate leave after his wife was involved in a car accident in Tunisia.

Amakhosi did not dominate the determined Stellies, who played for more than 70 minutes with 10 men after defender Siviwe Nkwali was shown red, but there were positive signs of good things to come.