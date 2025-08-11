Mere keeping an eye on Cardoso’s progress at Downs
Coach will now have to prove himself in full season, says former defender
Former defender Vuyo Mere is eagerly waiting to see how Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso does in his first full season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.