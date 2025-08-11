Sport

Tickets for MTN8 semifinal first leg between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

11 August 2025
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Tickets for the MTN8 semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns sold out.
Tickets for the MTN8 semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns sold out.
Image: PSL

Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have sold out. 

Football fans have again showed their huge appetite for this crunch match between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians, which always produces fireworks. 

They meet at this stage of the competition after Pirates overcame Polokwane City 2-0 while Sundowns easily brushed aside Richards Bay 4-0 in the quarterfinals. 

There is football to be played by the two teams before they lock horns, with the Buccaneers visiting Marumo Gallants at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein and Sundowns hosting AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

U.S. targets Zambia and Malawi with new visa bond requirements
State of readiness media briefing to host first national convention of National ...