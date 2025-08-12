Gallants shock Pirates with a late winner in Bloemfontein as Ouaddou’s drastic changes continue to backfire

Orlando Pirates' start to the Betway Premiership suffered another huge blow when they lost a second successive match, this time suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants at a bouncing Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The loss means Bucs have already given away six points in two league matches under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who continues to chop and change his starting XI.

“We're going to analyse to see what's going wrong, especially in the second half. The changes that we made didn't give us what we expected,” a disappointed Ouaddou said after the match.

A goal in referee's optional time by late substitute Jaisen Clifford gave Gallants all three points and took the Free State-based club to the top of the Premiership. It was their second victory in a row after they won their opening match 2-1 against Richards Bay away last Saturday.

Pirates dominated the early exchanges and were duly rewarded in the 16th minute when left back Deon Hotto was given enough space to find Patrick Maswanganyi inside the area to tap in the opener.