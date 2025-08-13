Already under pressure, Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou understands the frustration of the club's fans after Bucs recorded back-to-back league losses.
“When you come to such a big institution, playing for titles, competitions, of course there's a lot of expectations and you can understand the fans [for being unhappy], it's normal,'' Ouaddou said.
“We understand them [the supporters] when the club loses two games in a row, it's normal that they are not happy and we are not happy as well.”
Pirates, who lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune United in their league opener at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, suffered their second successive league defeat at the hands of Ouaddou's former side Marumo Gallants, who stunned them 2-1 at Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday.
Patrick Maswanganyi put Bucs ahead in the 16th minute before Daniel Msendami restored parity on the stroke of halftime.
Jaisen Clifford delivered a suckerpunch for the Sea Robbers, netting the winner in the 92nd minute.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou embraces fans' discontent amid poor start
Sports journalist
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
One of the things that has left Pirates fans unhappy with Ouaddou is leaving out the core of last season's key players such as Thalente Mbatha, Deano van Rooyen, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Simphiwe Selepe, among others.
Ouaddou has reasoned that there are too many upcoming games, hence he decided to exclude some players from the playing squad so far, admitting the need to “react quickly and find a solution”.
“We have so many players and we decided on this line-up because we have many games as well. Had we won, the choice [of the starting line-up] would be good but now we lost, of course people will say the choice wasn't good, but it's football, it's like that,'' the Bucs mentor said.
“I know we have to react because we're a big club, we have to react very quickly to find solutions.”
Pirates next face Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
