Looking back at the win over City, Kaze admitted they were far from their best but happy with the three points as they remain a work in progress.
“It was a game that we were expecting against a physical team that played low and mid block, on transition, counter attack and set pieces. In the first half, I would say we had control of the game but there were some tactical mistakes here and there.
“Those tactical mistakes led to frustration, especially when you are playing a team with a low block. To get ahead, you must accelerate and be precise and have more options with your runs.
“I felt like everyone wanted to play on the feet in the first half. At halftime we addressed a few things and we had more control of the game in the second half.”
In the second half, Chiefs introduced Paseka Mako, Reeve Frosler, Pule Mmodi and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who scored the only goal of the night, and Kaze is happy the subs made a difference.
“We are happy that players coming from the bench made an impact. You can't forget this was the second game in three days and it was tough for everyone but we are happy with the three points.”
Chiefs assistant coach Kaze calls for calm after Amakhosi’s promising start to the season
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs supporters are excited after their promising start to the Betway Premiership campaign as one of the early season pacesetters but assistant coach Cedric Kaze is calling for calm.
Amakhosi narrowly beat Polokwane City 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night and are tied on six points with rookies Durban City, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United at the top of the pile.
Kaze said there is a lot of work ahead as they look to fight their way into the top eight bracket at the end of the season, something they failed to do last season.
“It is true that we are confident but we also need to calm down with all the excitement because this is only the second match of the season,” he said.
“There are 28 games to go in the season and we still have a long way to go. We still have a lot things to work on but we look more like a team than before. You can struggle at times by not playing well but in the moments of weakness we are there for each other. That is what I have noticed at this stage of the season.”
Looking back at the win over City, Kaze admitted they were far from their best but happy with the three points as they remain a work in progress.
“It was a game that we were expecting against a physical team that played low and mid block, on transition, counter attack and set pieces. In the first half, I would say we had control of the game but there were some tactical mistakes here and there.
“Those tactical mistakes led to frustration, especially when you are playing a team with a low block. To get ahead, you must accelerate and be precise and have more options with your runs.
“I felt like everyone wanted to play on the feet in the first half. At halftime we addressed a few things and we had more control of the game in the second half.”
In the second half, Chiefs introduced Paseka Mako, Reeve Frosler, Pule Mmodi and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who scored the only goal of the night, and Kaze is happy the subs made a difference.
“We are happy that players coming from the bench made an impact. You can't forget this was the second game in three days and it was tough for everyone but we are happy with the three points.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos