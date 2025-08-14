Chippa fire another coach, Nyatama set to take over, Mammila new assistant

A source within the Chilli Boys' camp told The Herald that Sinethemba Badela has been relieved of his duties as the team's head coach and replaced by former Swallows coach and current Chippa assistant, Musa Nyatama.
The 37-year-old Nyatama joined Chippa United after having been at the helm of relegated Motsepe Foundation Championship side Leruma United last season.
The Chippa source said Morgan Mamilla, who came back to Chippa United again, this time as the club's team manager, will act as Nyatama's assistant.
This comes after the Gqeberha side suffered their first league defeat in Durban on Wednesday night. Chippa lost 1-0 against league rookies Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium.
The loss followed a solid 1-1 draw against league defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on the opening day of the league season.
The Herald approached Badela for confirmation, but he had not responded.
After only two games into the new Betway Premiership season, Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has pulled the trigger on another coach.
