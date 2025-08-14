Sport

Stellies or Sekhukhune for MTN8 title, according to Mere and McCarthy

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 14 August 2025

While most football pundits and fans may have their money on either Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns for the MTN8 title, Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune cannot be written off...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero tables city's financial status
Israel bombards Gaza City overnight