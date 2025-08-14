In the 76th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassadors Lucky Lekgwathi and Vuyo Mere to preview the semifinal first legs.
The show starts with former Orlando Pirates captain Lekgwathi and former Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum Stars and Moroka Swallows defender Mere reflecting on their successful careers.
Discussion then turns to the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal first leg, where Pirates host Sundowns at a sold-out Orlando Stadium — and Lekgwathi and Mere agree anything can happen.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates host Sundowns in MTN8 semi showdown
The Brazilians are slight favourites as they managed a draw and a win in their opening two league matches while the Buccaneers are stumbling out of the blocks with back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.
Lekgwathi and Mere also had difficulty in picking who will emerge victorious in the other semifinal between Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening.
