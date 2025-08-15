Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been forced to make a late change to the squad to take on Australia in the opening match of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Prop Boan Venter has been called up to provide front-row cover off the bench after the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels.
Venter, who made his Test debut against Georgia during the Incoming Series recently, will partner with Bongi Mbonambi and Asenathi Ntlabakanye as the backup front row.
Bok coach Erasmus forced into late change with Venter drafted onto the bench for Wessels
Sports reporter
Image: Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images
Wessels suffered a niggle at training on Wednesday and has been ruled out of the match because he has not responded well to treatment.
This opportunity will mark Venter’s first Rugby Championship match and his first against the Wallabies.
