Leopards one win away from Super League title

With the Border Super League heading to a conclusion and the winner expected to be decided by the narrowest of margins at the weekend, the four teams in contention have mixed emotions.
The Buffalo Club and East London Police have voiced their frustration regarding delayed verdicts over their protest, while table-topping Young Leopards are not concerned about the off-field happenings.
Their president, Mzukisi Xosana, said on Wednesday that rugby would be the winner.
In the standings, Young Leopards have 38 log points with a points difference of 104, Police are on 37 (+147), Swallows have 36 (+125) and Buffalo are on 33 (+6).
All the teams have played 10 matches.
Police and Buffalo have pending cases and if they come back in their favour, they will be awarded five points.
The cases have been in the hands of the Border officials since May, according to club presidents Pannie Coetzer (Buffalo) and Bonga Mtunjani (Police).
Both say matters would have been much clearer had the cases been resolved speedily.
Xosana said Young Leopards’ focus was on winning the Super League title for the first time.
The team are largely backed by the community of Ducats a stone’s throw away from East London.
They started featuring in the Super League in 2020 after their promotion in 2019 and have come close to writing their names in the history books of the competition.
In the past five years, they finished in second place behind eventual champions Police.
That was two seasons ago, but the gap was wide.
This time, matters are evenly poised.
They will play Buffalo at the Baysville High School ground on Saturday (3pm) for the title.
Four points will do the job for Leopards if Police do not get a bonus point in their game against the University of Fort Hare in Dikeni.
But Police are expected to have the upper hand in that matchup.
Fort Hare had internal issues in early July, and those have been reflected on the pitch as they have lost three games and did not arrive for one.
On the other hand, Swallows should get the job done against Moonlight at home to take advantage.
Buff will rely on Police and Swallows losing their games, while if they beat Leopards by a bonus point they have an outside chance for the title if the points difference is vastly improved.
Coetzer commended his team’s efforts in 2025.
Buffs were in the relegation zone for several games last season and have shown vast improvement.
Leopards one win away from Super League title
Police, Buffs playing waiting game
