Police look set for another Super League title after BRU DC verdict

With hours till the final round of the Border Super League on Saturday afternoon, the log standings have been turned upside down after Border Rugby Union disciplinary committee ruled in favour of Buffalo, East London Police, Breakers and Ncera Leopards in their long-awaited protests.
Those were all against Swallows and the four teams have been awarded five points. That means Police have leapfrogged Young Leopards who were table topping at the start of the week.
Police have 41 points (+179), Young Leopards got 38pts (+104) while Buffs 37pts (+49).
If Police beat Fort Hare Blues at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni, they will be crowned league winners for the fourth time in a row. Meanwhile, Buffs and Leopards’ hopes for the title are in the hands of Blues, who they need to beat Police.
Buffs and Leopards play each other at Baysville High school.
Ncera Leopards (7pts) have been thrown a lifeline in their fight for relegation.
If Ncera, who are at the basement of the standings are to beat Old Boys in their last game by a bonus point and Swallows beat Moonlight (11pts), Ncera will survive.
During the week, Buffs and Police, who are title contenders had voiced their frustration to the Dispatch regarding delayed verdicts over their protest in May.
In a letter signed by Zola Theo, seen by the Dispatch, it was judged that Swallows ineligibly used utility back Ntabeni Dukisa in their league fixtures against Buffs (May 10), Police (May 24), Breakers (June 21) and Ncera Leopards (August 2).
It was said Dukisa played in these matches while still registered with Kabras in Kenya.
Theo said after BRU approached the Saru legal department, it emerged that Dukisa had two distinct Footprint profiles, one on which he used his SA ID, and the other on which he registered with his passport number for international participation.
In his SA profile, it was shown that Dukisa played for Swallows in the Community Gold Cup, the last match of which was in September against a club in Kimberley.
In the international profile it was indicated that Dukisa played for the Kenyan Simbas in 2023 and there was evidence showing that SA Rugby formally cleared Dukisa in 2022 to play in Kenya.
But there was no evidence showing that Dukisa was cleared by the Kenya Rugby union to return and play in SA after representing Kenyan Simbas in 2023.
Theo said a letter dated May 5 from the Kabras Sugar Rugby Club beared a “testimony” that the Kenyan authorities never gave Dukisa the greenlight.
No formal transfer by the Kenya Rugby Union and endorsement by Saru was received.
He said that defied world rugby regulations governing player movement, specifically clause 4.5.6, which states that formal transfers of players inter country/union must be made to ensure orderly movement of players in world rugby.
He further stated that Swallows were allowed to appeal the decision within seven days.
