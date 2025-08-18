Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called up experienced Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi to the squad ahead of the second Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Cape Town on Saturday.
This after captain Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse were released due to injuries they sustained during last weekend’s 38-22 defeat against Australia and are expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.
While there is enough cover in the squad at loose forward, Erasmus opted to call up Mapimpi as backline cover and he will join his teammates in Cape Town on Monday night.
The double Rugby World Cup-winner boasts 47 Test matches and will undoubtedly boost the experience in the backline as the Boks look to get their campaign back on track.
Mapimpi called up to Springbok squad, Kolisi and Arendse released due to injuries
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
