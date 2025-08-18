Sport

Nyatama, Mammila put Chippa through their paces before Galaxy clash

Pair take over as Sinethemba Badela given marching orders after just two games

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 18 August 2025

Chippa United assistant coach Musa Nyatama and team manager Morgan Mammila took charge of the club’s training session on Monday afternoon in preparation for their Betway Premiership game against TS Galaxy at the Buffalo City Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm)...

