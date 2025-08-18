Nyatama, Mammila put Chippa through their paces before Galaxy clash
Pair take over as Sinethemba Badela given marching orders after just two games
Chippa United assistant coach Musa Nyatama and team manager Morgan Mammila took charge of the club’s training session on Monday afternoon in preparation for their Betway Premiership game against TS Galaxy at the Buffalo City Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.