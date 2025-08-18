As if the pain of a first defeat to Australia at Ellis Park in 62 years was not enough, South Africa face a heavy injury toll from the 38-22 defeat in Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener with captain Siya Kolisi sidelined for an extended period.
Kolisi suffered a knee injury as Australia rallied from 22 points down in a stunning second-half display and is out of the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday and probably the two-match tour to New Zealand that follows.
Kolisi is expected to be out for four weeks, which means he will miss the Springboks’ eagerly anticipated clash with New Zealand at Eden Park on September 6, where they are seeking a first win since 1937.
Loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a concussion in the weekend defeat and will also miss the second game as he goes through return-to-play protocols.
Springboks suffer injury blows before second Test against Australia
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Both wings from the loss, Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee) and Edwill van der Merwe (ankle), are also out for this weekend.
That should be tempered by the return from injury of experienced wing Cheslin Kolbe, who is expected to be available.
Wallabies rise from the ashes to beat Boks at Ellis Park
Inside centre Damian de Allende, an important cog in the backline, is also set to be fit after missing Saturday’s loss.
Coach Rassie Erasmus said the team are aware of their shortcomings at Ellis Park as they tried to move the ball too expansively and were picked off by a clinical Australia.
He said they “totally outplayed us. If you play beautiful rugby and you lose, you lose. If you play boring rugby and you win, then people are happy.”
The Boks were “on the wrong side of that balance on Saturday and that is not because [attack coach] Tony [Brown] coaches that way. You tend to think things are easy and there is so much space. Then a proud country such as Australia take their opportunities.”
South Africa will name their side on Tuesday for the second fixture in Cape Town.
