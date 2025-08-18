Tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm) have sold out.
The teams played out to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday but a winner must be produced this time around in Atteridgeville to determine which side qualifies for the final against Sekhukhune or Stellenbosch who play later that day.
In the first leg, also played in front of a capacity crowd, Sundowns took an early lead through midfielder Teboho Mokoena but Pirates pulled one back in the closing stages from the effort of Kamogelo Sebelebele.
They are not thinking about the crunch clash yet though because before then the Brazilians have a trip to Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane while the Buccaneers are at home to Stellenbosch FC, both on Wednesday.
Tickets sold out for MTN8 semifinal second leg between Sundowns and Pirates
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
