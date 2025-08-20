Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinal: Sundowns host Pirates for a place in the final

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 20 August 2025
Former Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town midfielder Brent Carelse says MTN8 semifinal second legs are hard to predict.
Former Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town midfielder Brent Carelse says MTN8 semifinal second legs are hard to predict.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 77th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by MTN8 ambassador Brent Carelse to preview the semifinals. 

Carelse, who played for Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town during his heydays, said Saturday’s two matches are hard to predict. 

In the first semifinal, Sundowns host Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville with the tie delicately poised after they played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Soweto. 

Later in the day, Stellenbosch FC take a 2-0 lead into the second leg against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane where they will be out to consolidate and secure a place in the final.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Food Influencers HIT BY CAR Mid-Vlog While INSIDE Restaurant
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...