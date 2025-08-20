Olympian Hamish Lovemore led South Africa’s trio of paddlers into the semifinals of the ICF canoe sprint world championships in Milan on Wednesday.
Lovemore and Henry van der Walt secured automatic qualification out of the heats of their events, but Esti Olivier, who competed at the Paris Games with Lovemore, advanced as a fastest loser.
Lovemore had the best finish of the three, crossing the line in his K1 1,000m heat in fourth place in 3min 33.47sec.
Australian Thomas Green, the Tokyo Olympic champion over this distance in the K2 and 2024 bronze medallist in the K2 500m, won the heat in 3:29.17, the third-fastest time of the afternoon.
Czech star Josef Dostal, the reigning Games champion in this event, was second in 3:31.65 and Spanish veteran Roi Rodriguez third in 3:32.75.
Lovemore did well to finish fourth, fighting back from sixth at the halfway mark.
At the Olympics last year Lovemore won the B final — ahead of Green — to rank ninth overall.
Van der Walt finished sixth in his K1 200m preliminary in 36.72 to secure automatic passage to the semifinals.
Olivier ended seventh in her K1 500m eliminator, missing out on an automatic qualification by one spot, but her 1:56.41 was good enough to earn her one of the three fastest seventh-placed competitors spots.
Van der Walt competes in his semifinal on Thursday, while Lovemore and Olivier return to action on Friday.
Lovemore, the 2022 U-23 world marathon canoe champion, is also entered in the K1 5,000m, a straight final on Sunday.
Hamish Lovemore leads SA trio into semifinals at sprint world champs
Image: SUPPLIED
