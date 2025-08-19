Gaston Sirino's goal gave Kaizer Chiefs their third Betway Premiership victory in a row when they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
This is the first time since 2015 Chiefs have achieved the feat.
When they did the same in 2014-2015 season, Chiefs went all the way to win the title, the last time they did so.
With the win, Chiefs remain on top of the Premiership standings on nine points with Sekhukhune United, who won 3-0 against Orbit College on Tuesday.
Sirino’s strike gives Chiefs third win on the trot ahead of showdown against Sundowns
Image: GAVIN BARKER/ BackpagePix
Chiefs assistant coach Youssef says they are in constant communication with absent Nabi
Chiefs' win boosts their hopes of doing well this season, but more importantly it comes ahead of their blockbuster fixture against champions Mamelodi Sundowns here next Wednesday.
Though Chiefs dominated the ball with close to 70% of possession, they wasted a lot of chances to score more goals. The only time Chiefs scored more than one goal this season was in their first match when they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 in Cape Town.
For Bay, the defeat extends their terrible start to the season as the KwaZulu-Natal outfit have lost their first three matches ahead of welcoming Chippa United on Tuesday.
