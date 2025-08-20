Sport

We were going through emotions, says Nyatama after Galaxy loss

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 20 August 2025

Chippa United head coach Musa Nyatama has admitted that the controversial departure of Sinethemba Badela had psychologically affected his players during their midweek fixture against TS Galaxy...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Food Influencers HIT BY CAR Mid-Vlog While INSIDE Restaurant
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...