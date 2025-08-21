Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro has taken his club Mamelodi Sundowns to the Fifa Football Tribunal in his quest to have his contract terminated with the Tshwane giants.
The South African Footballer of the Season, who has not played for Sundowns since the 2025-2026 season started, has had offers from the end of last season.
He finished as South Africa's top goal scorer and was voted Players' Player of the Season after winning the Betway Premiership with Sundowns for a second time in succession.
“I believe I have just cause to terminate my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which I will explain before the Fifa Football Tribunal,” Ribeiro was quoted in South African media as saying on Thursday.
“However, in any event, after the Diarra ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU, there is no doubt the dispute between me and my former club will not prevent me from continuing my career with peace of mind: following its own regulations (as amended in light of the Diarra judgment), Fifa will see to it that the international transfer certificate be immediately delivered upon request by my future employer.
“I have received expressions of interest from various clubs, including some in the EU, and I will now consider what is best for the future of my career to make the right choice, the one that will allow me to flourish as a sportsman and try to provide for the future of my family, knowing that a player's career is short and unpredictable,” Ribeiro said.
Ribeiro wants his contract with Sundowns terminated, sends request to Fifa for intervention
Sports reporter
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro has taken his club Mamelodi Sundowns to the Fifa Football Tribunal in his quest to have his contract terminated with the Tshwane giants.
The South African Footballer of the Season, who has not played for Sundowns since the 2025-2026 season started, has had offers from the end of last season.
He finished as South Africa's top goal scorer and was voted Players' Player of the Season after winning the Betway Premiership with Sundowns for a second time in succession.
“I believe I have just cause to terminate my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which I will explain before the Fifa Football Tribunal,” Ribeiro was quoted in South African media as saying on Thursday.
“However, in any event, after the Diarra ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU, there is no doubt the dispute between me and my former club will not prevent me from continuing my career with peace of mind: following its own regulations (as amended in light of the Diarra judgment), Fifa will see to it that the international transfer certificate be immediately delivered upon request by my future employer.
“I have received expressions of interest from various clubs, including some in the EU, and I will now consider what is best for the future of my career to make the right choice, the one that will allow me to flourish as a sportsman and try to provide for the future of my family, knowing that a player's career is short and unpredictable,” Ribeiro said.
Quoted in the same statement was Ribeiro's agent Jean-Louis Dupont, who said: “Qatar SC sent Mamelodi Sundowns a particularly generous transfer offer for Ribeiro, who wanted to join the Qatari club.
“However, Mamelodi Sundowns attempted to drive up the price, again and again, in an unreasonable manner, without any regard for the player's personal interests, which made the deal impossible.
“Ribeiro has therefore no other choice than defending his legitimate interests in the Fifa Tribunal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and possibly in any competent state court.”
Speaking about Ribeiro's situation at the club after Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in the first semifinal of the MTN8, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said the club will disclose at the appropriate time what their intentions are.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos