Sundowns coach says Ribeiro transfer saga will not destabilise dressing room

As the Lucas Ribeiro contract saga took another dramatic turn on Thursday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso maintained their dressing room is united.

The wantaway Brazilian, who is the reigning Footballer and Player's Player of the Season, has taken Sundowns to the Fifa Football Tribunal in a quest to have his contract terminated.

Ribeiro, who has stopped training with Sundowns, wants to open the door for a reported money-spinning move to Qatar SC in the Qatar Stars League but the two clubs have not found each other on a transfer deal.

“Sundowns is not making any kind of noise around [this issue],” he said as he looked ahead to the MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.