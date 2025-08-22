East London Grand Prix Circuit revs up for Extreme action
Dunlop V8 Supercars will be leading the charge, along with experimental GTX-class Ford Falcon entry of Ben Morgenrood
Motorsport fans are in for a treat this weekend as the top classes in the Northern Regions Championships head to the iconic East London Grand Prix Circuit for the Regional Extreme Festival presented by Coca-Cola...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.