Sport

Erasmus replaces injured Le Roux with Fassi for second Test against Australia

22 August 2025
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Aphelele Fassi has replaced Willie le Roux at fullback for the second Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Cape Town.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/ BackpagePix

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been forced to replace injured veteran Willie le Roux with Aphelele Fassi at fullback for the second Rugby Championship Test against Australia.

The Boks take on the Wallabies in Cape Town on Saturday looking to bounce back after they suffered a shock loss at Ellis Park last weekend where they lost their bearings in the second half. 

Le Roux, who became the eighth player in South African rugby history to feature in 100 Tests earlier this season, suffered a niggle at training earlier this week and has not responded to treatment.

This prompted Erasmus to draft Fassi straight into the starting line-up. 

Fassi started last week’s Test against the Wallabies in Johannesburg, where the Springboks went down 38-22, making this his second appearance in a row against the Wallabies. 

