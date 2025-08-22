His Sundowns counterpart, Miguel Cardoso, shared similar sentiments that it is going to be a competitive match, while calling on their supporters to create an intimidating atmosphere.
Eyes on Cardoso and Ouaddou as Sundowns take on Pirates in crunch MTN8 semifinal
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
The main question before the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium is: who has the advantage going into the second leg?
The Brazilians scored the crucial away goal against the Buccaneers during their exciting 1-1 draw in the first leg at Orlando Stadium last weekend, leaving this match delicately poised.
Pirates must score in Atteridgeville to have a chance of making it to the final against the winner of the other semifinal between Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC because a 0-0 draw favours Sundowns who scored away from home.
Faced with this, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted the situation is tricky for both teams. Ouaddou is spot-on because an early goal for Pirates will give them momentum and advantage but things will be difficult for them if Sundowns find the back of the net.
“It is tricky for both teams and you have to be smart about how you are going to approach the game,” said the Pirates coach.
“It is going to be interesting to see how the teams approach the match. I can’t give you our plan but what I can tell you is it is going to be interesting.”
His Sundowns counterpart, Miguel Cardoso, shared similar sentiments that it is going to be a competitive match, while calling on their supporters to create an intimidating atmosphere.
“I am expecting an intense match from beginning to the end and managing the situation is going to be important. What is going to be key is to have your mind in the right place throughout the match.
“I didn’t like the way we played in the last 20 minutes of the first leg, it was not the way we should have played. I just hope that on Saturday we can have a lot of Sundowns fans on the stands to push the players forward.”
In their last match against Magesi FC during the week, Cardoso made several changes, with rare starts for Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile.
Cardoso's team selection in the win over Magesi FC showed he had one eye on Saturday's match.
“In our preparations we anticipate anything from Sundowns. Our analysts department is professional. We have seven people there working day and night and committed to the club,” said Ouaddou.
“We always try to have information about our opponents to share with the players. As coaches we are working on the strategy we are going to use. We will try to implement that plan on the pitch.”
After successive defeats in the league there were calls for Ouaddou to change the team and he obliged in the first leg, recalling some of the tried and tested from last season.
“We have the core of players but everyone in the team is important. At the same time, it is difficult to talk about the core of players at the big club that is playing in many competitions. You can speak like that when you are training a small club, where you have 15 or 18 players.
“We have a big squad and everyone is important. Every player who gets a chance must give his best for the club. I am happy about the commitment. Whoever get a chance to play must perform.”
