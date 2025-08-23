Miller back, Ferreira recalled as Proteas prepare for English challenge

“We were experimenting with the spinning all-rounders in our most recent T20I series and Keshav was always part of our broader plans. His return to the squad strengthens our spin options. Beyond his obvious skill with the ball, he brings calmness and leadership to the group,” said Conrad.
The other notable call-ups for the T20 squad sees a return for Marco Jansen, who fractured his right thumb in the World Test Championship final and required surgery, Lizaad Williams, who was also sideline for a protracted period after knee surgery and a recall for Ferreira, who earned the last of his six T20I caps against Pakistan in December.
“Donovan has done particularly well in the leagues he’s played in. We know how destructive he can be at the end of an innings, and with his experience in The Hundred and playing in English conditions, it's the perfect time for him to rejoin the national squad,” said Conrad.
Meanwhile Kwena Maphaka has been included in the T20 and ODI squads as cover for Kagiso Rabada, who is continuing his rehab after injuring his ankle. Conrad is optimistic that Rabada might play in the last of the ODIs against England, but admitted he and the selection panel were taking a “conservative approach” with the fast bowler, as the T20 World Cup is a priority.
The ODI squad will be led by Temba Bavuma, but as was the case in Australia, his workloads will be managed.
South Africa play the first of three ODIs against England at Headingley on September 2. The ODIs will be followed by three T20 Internationals, starting on September 10.
Proteas ODI squad against England
Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka*, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.
Proteas T20I squad against England
Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka*, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
*DP World Lions fast bowler Lutho Sipamla will replace Maphaka in the SA A squad against New Zealand A.
Miller back, Ferreira recalled as Proteas prepare for English challenge
Sports reporter
Image: Gallo Images
