After a statement MTN8 semifinal second leg 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou urged supporters to give him more time.
Ouaddou, who went into this match under pressure after recent back-to-back Betway Premiership losses to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, said he has the competence to help the club.
“People who are criticising are doing the public job, I have been doing this for more than 30 years,” he said after Pirates sealed a place in the MTN8 final for the fourth successive season.
“I said before that when you go to the cinema and you don’t like the movie or you go to the theatre and you don’t like the play, you can criticise because you paid for the ticket. When the fans are not happy because you are not winning, I understand them.
“What can I do? The only thing is to work hard in silence and be passionate. I am doing the job with passion, I love my players, my staff and I came alone here. I could have come with six people because I have a team in Europe but I believe in African competencies.
“The grass is not greener elsewhere and if you profile people here in South Africa, they are competent. I didn’t need to bring people here. I kissed them because this victory is not only my victory but for the staff, club and management.”
Pirates coach Ouaddou asks fans to give him more time, defends Maswanganyi
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Ouaddou said black coaches usually don’t get enough time and if he’s not given time, he will leave the club.
“I have been fighting since I was teenager and the problem in the minds of people is that when you have a black skin people don’t give you time. Please give me time, I know my competencies.
“I am African and proud, that’s why I kiss my brothers because they did a good job. If I have time, maybe I can help the club. If I don’t have time, I will be sacked and I will go elsewhere because it is football life. But I love my job.”
Ouaddou also defended Patrick Maswanganyi who was replaced in the first half as a tactical change.
“We have to be careful because Patrick is one of the best players. He is a top player, he has done well for a number of years at the club and I believe in him. I have been in professional football for 17 years and I can’t tell you how many times I was taken out.
“It doesn’t mean I was a bad player, it was just that it was not his day but I still believe in him because he is important for our club. Maybe he will be a regular in the final, it is just that today was not his day and it was a tactical choice.”
