Unhappy Sundowns fans pile pressure on coach Cardoso after MTN8 loss to Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns fans expressed their unhappiness after the MTN8 semifinal second leg penalty loss to Orlando Pirates by throwing objects onto the pitch and piling more pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso.
Since he arrived at the club in December last year to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, Cardoso has failed to win the Champions League, Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 and Brazilians supporters are not impressed.
The only trophy he has lifted is the Betway Premiership but unhappy club supporters are asking for more and things may get worse if they lose league points to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
Asked to reflect on the loss to Pirates, Cardoso defended his players by claiming they did not have enough rest because of the Fifa Club World Cup but this is something that is going to be viewed as a lame excuse.
“Everybody expected us to be stronger because we didn’t line up certain players who played in Polokwane during the week. My players tried, but also what is clear, and we saw it on the pitch, was an abnormal mistake of simple passing.
“Fatigue is not a physical thing but it is a mental thing and because of that we made many mistakes. That’s why you didn’t see the same fluidity in our game as usual because it was two high demanding matches [first and second legs] from beginning to the end.”
Cardoso said they lack cohesion because they have not played enough matches so far this season.
“At the moment, we are not able to do much more than that. It is important to understand we have not played enough matches. We have three matches in the league, three in this competition and during preseason we played two matches.
“And Orlando Pirates while we were playing at the Fifa Club World Cup, they were resting and while we were still at the World Cup they were already preparing for the season. It means we are a little bit late compared to the other teams and we know we are not at the place where we would like to be to play such matches.
“I don’t think that anyone can complain about the effort of my players, on the intention to play where we would like to play more consistently, more regularly and with more quality. Unfortunately, we struggled but we are developing.
“Some players are still not fluid and free. It is normal because they didn't rest much, they didn’t have a lot of preparation. It means we are still trying to manage the rest of the players and at the same time we are playing hard matches.
“It is tricky, we know that everybody would like us to win 3-0 against Orlando Pirates, I would also want to play with more freedom where players are more agile, quick and unpredictable but it is not like that.”
