The Premier Soccer League is a gift that keeps on giving.
Over the past two weeks it unleashed exciting MTN8 semifinals including the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates which saw the Buccaneers qualify for the final against Stellenbosch FC.
As the fans try to catch a breather after the MTN8 drama, the Betway Premiership takes centre stage on Wednesday at FNB Stadium where Sundowns visit on-form Kaizer Chiefs.
Amakhosi welcome the Brazilians with both teams on recent contrasting fortunes with Chiefs having won their opening three league matches and the Brazilians smarting from the loss to Pirates.
Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said they were disappointed to lose to Bucs in a penalty shoot-out after they were tied 2-2 on aggregate, but they are ready to go again.
Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams confident of getting the result against Chiefs
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“This is not a good space to be in now, the guys are still down and the mood is not one of the best,” said Williams.
“We had the objective to start the campaign on a positive note and that was to go all the way in the MTN8. It wasn’t to be and we just have to dust ourselves off and start all over again.”
Williams said the whole team had a session to reflect on what went wrong against Pirates and they are fully focused on Chiefs.
“We had a session to reflect on the good and bad moments of the past game against Pirates; we have to move forward because there are a lot of lessons to take from the defeat.
“We are hurting and we are feeling the effects of being knocked out of a tournament and we need to support each other during difficult times.
“There is a big game coming against Kaizer Chiefs and it is the one we are looking forward to. They have started their league campaign on a positive note and their confidence is up.”
Williams is confident they have what it takes to go to FNB Stadium and get the result to possibly take them to the top of the standings.
“There is no need for us to not go into that game with confidence, we have not lost a game in open play since the season started. There is a lot of uneasiness from our side and you can see the team has not settled yet.
“We know we have enough to go out there and get the result, we have done it over the past few seasons where we went to FNB Stadium and got the result. We have to go out there and give an extra 10% and be better.”
