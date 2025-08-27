With three South Africans and three Americans in the 100m starting eight, there’s room for only two others, Blake and 60m world indoor champion Jeremiah Azu of Britain.
Akani Simbine leads three South Africans into 100m Diamond final in Zurich
Sports reporter
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
South Africa will field three sprinters in the men’s 100m at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday night, with Akani Simbine lining up with two of his Olympic silver 4x100m relay teammates from last year, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswanganyi.
They are among six South Africans in action on the night, with Olympic javelin silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis, 800m world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso and Zeney van der Walt in the 400m hurdles.
Not all the line-ups are at full strength, like the men’s 100m, where Simbine is the only one who competed in the Olympic final at Paris 2024.
Only Americans Trayvon Bromell and Christian Coleman and Ackeem Blake of Jamaica are in the top 10 on the world list, with Simbine the next fastest with his 9.90sec season’s best from mid-April.
Zurich would be an ideal time for the owner of the 9.82 South African record to lay down a marker before the world championships in Tokyo next month, but rain is predicted for Thursday night.
Simbine goes into the race ranked No 1 in the Diamond League series with three victories from early in the season. Bromell is sixth, Brandon Hicklin eighth and Coleman 10th.
With three South Africans and three Americans in the 100m starting eight, there’s room for only two others, Blake and 60m world indoor champion Jeremiah Azu of Britain.
Bromell and Coleman finished outside the top three at the US track and field championships where Hicklin failed to advance beyond the semifinals.
Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles of the US and Botswana’s 200m Games champion Letsile Tebogo will do battle over 200m.
Du Plessis is second on the Diamond League rankings, though she is yet to land a victory on the premier circuit.
Elina Tzengko tops the list with Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi fourth.
Sekgodiso is third on the Diamond League pecking order, but American Addison Wiley is the only one of the top two in the field.
But Sekgodiso will have to deal with Briton Georgia Hunter Bell, who has got the better of her twice this year, as well as Audrey Werro of Switzerland.
Van der Walt is in action in the women’s 400m hurdles where Femke Bol of the Netherlands is expected to dominate.
Her Olympic teammate Rogail Joseph will compete in the pre-programme.
