Boks get down to business after arriving in New Zealand for Tests with All Blacks
They have just over a week to acclimatise to different time zones and conditions
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says their immediate task after arriving in New Zealand in the early hours of Thursday from a long-haul flight from Johannesburg, is recovery sessions before they start contact field training on Friday.
The Boks travelled to Auckland, via Sydney, after two intense Tests against Australia — a loss and a win — and they have just over a week to acclimatise to different time zones and conditions.
Erasmus said managing the players effectively in the next few days is essential to get the best out of them on the field during preparations.
“We have worked out our training schedule this week in a way that would allow the players to recover from the two competitive matches against Australia,” he said.
“While at the same time steadily get into the swing of things for the next two matches. So, we will have only two training sessions this week and then go full throttle into normal Test match mode from Monday.”
The Boks take on rivals All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday 6 and at the Sky Stadium in Wellington a week later on 13 September. They are targeting two wins to have an advantage in the Rugby Championship.
After that, they will return to South Africa to face Argentina in Durban on Saturday 27 and wrap up their campaign against the Pumas in London on October 4.
“We travelled well and though it’s a long trip to New Zealand, we are excited to be here and we are looking forward to the challenge ahead. It’s always tough playing here, but the group is in good spirits and we are fully aware of the magnitude of the task ahead.
“With all four teams in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship having won one match so far and the standings very tight at this stage, there’s no doubt that the next two games will be crucial in our campaign. So it’s good that we travelled early in the week,” said Erasmus.
“The time zone and conditions are obviously very different from back home, so it’s important that we acclimatise and settle in as quickly as possible to ensure that we are sharp at training and ready to be at our best by the time we face the All Blacks next weekend.”
Both matches will kick off at 9.05am (SA Time).
