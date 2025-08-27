Boks get down to business after arriving in New Zealand for Tests with All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says their immediate task after arriving in New Zealand in the early hours of Thursday from a long-haul flight from Johannesburg, is recovery sessions before they start contact field training on Friday.

The Boks travelled to Auckland, via Sydney, after two intense Tests against Australia — a loss and a win — and they have just over a week to acclimatise to different time zones and conditions.

Erasmus said managing the players effectively in the next few days is essential to get the best out of them on the field during preparations.

“We have worked out our training schedule this week in a way that would allow the players to recover from the two competitive matches against Australia,” he said.

“While at the same time steadily get into the swing of things for the next two matches. So, we will have only two training sessions this week and then go full throttle into normal Test match mode from Monday.”