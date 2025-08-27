‘I hope it is nothing serious’, Ouaddou says about Relebohile Mofokeng’s injury

“The central defender can play 89 minutes but when a striker gets a goal after that everything is gone. That's a big difference. I told him he scored a fantastic goal, but he has to keep his performance until the end.
“My advice for him is to keep working hard, keep believing in himself, keep learning from his captains (Nkosinathi) Sibisi and Tapelo (Xoki) and to take advice from senior players.”
Will Seema stay in the starting XI when Sibisi, the club's skipper, is back from injury, Ouaddou was asked.
“It's a very interesting question,” said the Pirates coach.
“We have such a big squad and we're playing many games, and I've always said everybody will be important in the team.
“Regarding the games (Seema will play), I had the similar challenge with (Deon) Hotto. We're managing him because we're playing every three days. I'm sure we want to protect the players so they perform in the long run in the season.
“At the moment we have to manage his (Seema's) time, but I cannot play a player every three days. It will be important to have all the players coming back because we will be able to rotate and have fresh players for every game.”
Ouaddou may apply that rotation when Pirates visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
While Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou didn't give a clear answer about Relebohile Mofokeng's absence in Pirates' 1-0 win over PSL rookies Orbit College on Tuesday, he was pleased about the club's recovery in the Betway Premiership.
Mofokeng missed his first match for Pirates this season and his influence was clearly felt in a forgettable first half that left Ouaddou disappointed as he made three changes before the restart.
“I have to discuss (Mofokeng's injury) with my medical department,” Ouaddou of the 21-year-old livewire.
“They communicated to me about the fact that he cannot be part of the game, but we s didn't have any feedback on the examination he should do. I hope it's nothing serious because we need him.”
What Ouaddou was prepared to discuss in detail is how unhappy he was with how Pirates started Tuesday's game, in which they had only one tame shot on target for the entire first half.
Pirates managed to collect maximum spoils thanks to defender Lebone Seema's strike unleashed just before the hour mark.
“The approach when you're a coach of a big club like Pirates is attacking, and you have to win every game at home and away. There's no moment when you have to think about the draw. All your moments are about a very offensive game model plan to try to imbalance the opponent.
“I think what you plan and what you have on the pitch sometimes it's not what you expect, especially if you can see that first half. We had planned to play high on their side, but our plan was not successful in the first half.”
Seema scoring the winner is what pleased Ouaddou most about Tuesday's game.
“He's doing well with his teammates in defence,” Ouaddou said of the 24-year-old central defender Pirates bought from TS Galaxy before the start of the season.
“I think for his age, he's showing a lot of maturity, and we can see he's improving with every game. But at the same time, I told him the most difficult moment starts when you have to stay at that high level. The most difficult thing is to keep that performance.
“I've played in that position for 17 years and the most difficult thing in that position is to stay focused for 90 minutes.
Ouaddou may apply that rotation when Pirates visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
