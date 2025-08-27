“As an attacking midfielder and a striker you want to score and you want to create chances and have assists, so numbers are important. I am working on improving my numbers, to score more goals and get more assists,” Shabalala said.
Fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)
Wednesday: Arrows vs Magesi, King Zwelithini; Chiefs vs Sundowns, FNB; Sekhukhune vs AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba
Friday: Siwelele vs Bay, Dr Molemela
Saturday: Magesi vs AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch vs Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows vs Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune vs Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit vs Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)
Sunday: Chippa vs Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo vs Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm)
Mdu Shabalala says previous results don’t matter in battles between Chiefs and Sundowns
Amakhosi youngster out to catch Broos’ attention in Wednesday night’s face-off with Downs
Sports journalist
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mduduzi Shabalala aims to use Amakhosi’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to be in his team.
Chiefs welcome perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns to FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Shabalala, 21, is in Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad to face Lesotho and Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers at Free State Stadium on September 5 and 9. Broos will announce his squad on Thursday.
“It’s everyone’s dream to play for Bafana and, for me, I know I just need to really work hard so I can put myself in the team because it’s not easy to be there,” said Shabalala.
“We’ve seen how the team [Chiefs] has been performing consistently of late, so for me it is about doing my job and waiting for the right moment. I believe the right moment is now, it’s going to happen.”
Since Chiefs promoted him from their development ranks in June 2022, Shabalala has scored just eight goals from 80 appearances with five assists and conceded he needs to improve his goal contributions.
