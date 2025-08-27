Springbok Women step up preparations for Italian clash

Springbok Women will be out to secure a top two finish in their group when they take on Italy in the second match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England on Sunday.

Victory over the Italians in Pool D will secure a top two finish for the South Africans and guarantee a place in the quarterfinals.

As they stepped up preparations for the Italian job, Bok Women assistant coach Franzel September was pleased with the intensity the team showed at training.

“It was good to get back to zero again after the good win over Brazil on Sunday and the journey to York yesterday,” said September.

“We started afresh today, with the sole focus for the next couple of days on our match against Italy and what we want out of it. We saw some good things from the Brazil game and celebrated that victory, but that is in the past now. Italy is all at that matters.”

Italy had challenges during their opening loss to France last weekend but September said they are not focusing on that too much.