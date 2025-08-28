Simbine, who started the season in good form with three Diamond League meet victories, had been struggling for form since returning to competition in July, failing to breaking 10 seconds. His performance on Thursday shows he’s on the right track heading to the global showpiece, where he will attempt to win the first major 100m medal of his career, having finished fourth on three occasions: in two Olympics and one world championship.
“I was hoping for the win but Coleman just got it,” Simbine said afterwards. “It was great to be out here, great to finally find my legs again. I am happy with where we are at right now, despite the fact that I did not get the diamond, but all good and looking forward to the champs.”
Jo-Ane du Plessis, the Olympic silver medallist in Paris last year, had to settle for third place in the women’s javelin with a best effort of 62.26m. Elina Tzengko of Greece won with a 64.57, ahead of Serbian Adriana Vilagos (62.96).
World indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso ended sixth in the women’s 800m, unable to find a final gear over the final 250 metres. She was third going into the final bend but unable to respond as Swiss star Audrey Werro raced to victory in 1min 55.91sec, ahead of Briton Georgia Hunter Bell (1:55.96) and Anais Bourgoin of France (1:56.97). Sekgodiso stopped the clock on 1:58.57.
In the women’s 400m hurdles final, Zeney van der Walt ended a distant eighth in 56.90, well behind Dutch winner Femke Bol in a 52.18 meeting record.
In the pre-programme, Rogail Joseph ended fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles in a 56.00 season’s best.
Akani Simbine settles for second, but injury blow for Bayanda Walaza
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The good news is Akani Simbine showed glimpses of his form in the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday night — but the bad news is that young talent Bayanda Walaza pulled up injured in the 100m decider.
Simbine dipped under 10 seconds for the first time since resuming his season after a lengthy training break, crossing the line in 9.98sec to finish second behind veteran American Christian Coleman by one-hundredth of a second.
Defending Diamond champion Ackeem Blake of Jamaica was third in 9.99.
Shaun Maswanganyi, the third South African in the field, was seventh in 10.19.
Walaza, the World Student Games double sprint champion and a key member of South Africa’s 4x100m relay team, had got off to a sensational start and looked to be in the fight for first place when he pulled up with what seemed to be a hamstring injury after around 70 metres.
The relay outfit, winners at World Relays in China earlier this season, needs Simbine firing in the anchor role, but it also requires explosive Walaza at the start. The team’s medal chances at the world championships in Tokyo next month have taken a knock.
