Sport

Mpengesi knows what he is doing — Mammila

Caretaker coach defends owner’s chopping and changing of mentors

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 28 August 2025

Morgan Mammila added a spin doctor’s cap to his growing list of positions at Chippa United, saying the club’s chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, should not be doubted as he knows what he is doing by chopping and changing coaches...

