Sport

September upbeat about ABC Motsepe League challenge

Former Chippa mentor now top boss at Komani United

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 28 August 2025

Former Chippa United mentor Thabo September says he is excited about his new chapter as Komani United top boss for the coming ABC Motsepe League season. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees