Under mounting pressure from the supporters, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso delivered an emotionally-charged press conference after the draw with Kaizer Chiefs where he defended himself and his technical team.
Sundowns are placed fourth on the Betway Premiership standings with eight points from two draws and two wins. They have scored four goals and conceded twice.
In the MTN8, the Brazilians ended the two-leg semifinal tied 2-2 on aggregate with Orlando Pirates, only to lose 4-1 on penalties and that did not go down well with the supporters.
They are largely unhappy about the “unattractive” style of play and that they don’t dominate matches like they used to under former coaches Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena.
“Part of the past was also done by me and the players since I arrived. I remember this club had not been to the final of the Champions League for 10 years and we did it,” he said.
Sundowns coach Cardoso defiant despite pressure from supporters
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
“We won the championship and we broke all the records in the PSL, I think except for one. This is the respect that must be given for the work that was done by the people who arrived at the club.
“Not by the ones who were here; everyone works hard every day and we demand respect for the work we did. This is also the trust we have in the club.”
Cardoso added Sundowns won't win all the matches but there is a commitment to try to dominate.
“There is a big commitment and trust from everybody working at Sundowns and it is important to understand that. Everybody wants to win every match but no team wins all the matches.
“If you are fair to the people working at Sundowns, the coaching staff, technical department and the sports direction, you will understand the team that played at the World Cup is not the same as the one playing now.
Mdu Shabalala says previous results don’t matter in battles between Chiefs and Sundowns
“The impact of the players that were with us is so big in the team that we have to rebuild. That is done with players, some of them are still young and last season they didn’t play.
“We are rebuilding and we are happy to do it and we are going to arrive in the direction where we are going, believe me. We are committed to that work, we are strong inside the club.
“We will become stronger and it is not easy to have the schedule we have. I would like to see any other team with the schedule we are facing and what results they will face.
“We are strong and my strength comes from the support that comes from the club and real fans who are there every day.”
