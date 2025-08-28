‘We lost two points,’ says Nabi as he laments chances Chiefs missed against Sundowns
For the first time after three seasons Kaizer Chiefs gained something out of a Betway Premiership encounter against champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes Amakhosi deserved the full spoils.
Nabi thought Chiefs should have utilised better the chances they got in the latter stages of a match that ended 0-0 at a near packed FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
Victory would have seen Chiefs maintain their 100% start in four league matches and would have put them on top of the log ahead of Sekhukhune United who are ahead on goal difference after they drew 1-1 with AmaZulu FC in Polokwane on Wednesday.
“I believe that without luck today we lost two points,” said Nabi who sat on the Chiefs bench for the first time this season after coming from attending a family matter in Tunisia.
“Honestly looking at the game and intensity that we put, the first half was not very good but in the second half we had a more aggressive approach, and we increased the number of times that we were in their box.”
Chiefs were particularly close to scoring on two occasions. One chance was before the end of the first half when Glody Lilepo's fierce shot was tipped over the bar by Sundowns' keeper Ronwen Williams.
Williams also denied Sibongiseni Mthethwa when he unleashed a ground towards the end of the match.
There was nothing to write home about when it comes to Sundowns' chances in Wednesday's match as Chiefs showed why they've kept a clean sheet in four matches.
The Chiefs coach insisted that with the addition of new players, some of whom are yet to feature this season, his side will soon improve, especially up front where they've only scored four times in four matches.
“About the new signings, we're still at the beginning of the league and there are a lot of games coming in different competitions. We'll see how the new players adapt or if they add value. Sometimes they take too long but the future will tell us.
“There are other players that are coming, other strikers that are coming. We believe that we'll have the killer instinct in the near future. But I believe we played a brave team of Sundowns with good defenders.
“When I say that there are other strikers coming it doesn't mean that those who played today played bad. For an example (Wandile) Duba made so many runs, he pressed so hard and sometimes when you want it too much you lose a little bit of freshness when you get in front of the goal.”
There was hope that Nabi will introduce Chiefs' striker Flavio Siva at some point during Wednesday's match but that didn't happen.
He explains: “About Silva, his last game was against (Asante) Kotoko of Ghana in the Toyota Cup. We knew today it was a big game and to try him after he has spent probably a month without having a competitive would not have worked.
That's why we decided to keep him on the bench but I'm sure in the future we'll have him.”
Nobody can forget how poor Chiefs were in defence last season as they conceded 32 goals in 28 league matches, with the left back position the most troublesome as Nabi had no player reliable player.
Centre backs like Bradley Cross and the departed Edmilson Dove and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe were all tried by Nabi at left back last season but neither looked as comfortable as former Pirates player Paseka Mako was against Sundowns on Wednesday.
“The players that we have brought have done a lot to improve our defensive structure,” said Nabi. “Not only our defenders but the whole team is defending and playing better.
“When we speak about Mako, Mako is a left back and if you remember last season we didn't have a player who was a specialist on the position.
Cross is a centre back, Dove and Thatoyaone were the same. But now you can see we have a player who is specialising in that position.”
Amakhosi will have a chance to keep second spot or move to the top of the table if they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows in their next league match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.