“I am always worried when I see there is interest in a player. Sometimes when I see the teams, I ask myself why is he going there but I cannot do anything about it,” said Broos, adding that what is happening around the player may be “overwhelming”.
Broos is known for speaking his mind about issues in South African football.
“If Relebohile is to leave Pirates, I hope he makes the right choice. For the moment, what’s happening around him, with all the interest from teams, is a bit too much for him.
“You see that with his performances. He is not playing at the same level like before but I can’t keep him out of the Bafana squad because that will kill him.
“There are things happening and I can tell you can’t get out of your head. It’s two to three months [of him not playing at the level he played before] and you know it’s difficult if you don’t know whether you are going or not.
“Let’s hope that problem is solved as soon as possible so he knows he has to stay one year at Pirates or he gets a transfer.”
Bafana coach Broos explains Mofokeng Bafana selection despite dip in form
Sports reporter
Image: PHILIP MAETA/ GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos picked Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng in the squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria in Bloemfontein next week to boost his confidence.
Mofokeng, who missed Pirates’ 1-0 Betway Premiership win over rookies Orbit College with what coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said was a small niggle, has been off the boil in their opening matches of the season.
Mofokeng, 20, enjoyed the limelight with Patrick Maswanganyi last season but the club has recruited Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis and Kamogelo Sebelebele, who have already endeared themselves with the supporters.
This may have affected his confidence because the spotlight is not mostly on him and Maswanganyi, and it is widely reported he craves a move overseas but a deal has not been made.
One of the possible destinations for Mofokeng is the MLS in the US. Broos said wherever he goes, it must be to a club where he is going to improve and thrive.
