Malusi, Ngcongolo ones to watch in Kasi 10
Contenders preparing to take on Mdantsane’s testing hills in 17th edition
The 17th annual Mdantsane 10 takes place on the traditionally accepted testing hills of the sprawling township, which encapsulates so much history, not just sporting, but people and community history too...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.