Second-placed Mulaudzi, who won Absa 10km in Tshwane last weekend, said his body was not responding at the start but he managed to get going and ultimately finish in a time of 28:01.
“The race was tactical but I missed out on a sub 28. I am happy with my time and the target was to finish on the podium which I did,” said Mulaudzi who is known as “Mr Podium”' in athletics circles.
In the women's event, Glenrose Xaba was not to be outdone as she won the race in a time of 31:34 for a course record, continuing her sensational form this season.
“I enjoyed the course because I ran my seasonal best but I missed out on the SA record,” she said.
She is the holder of the South African 10km record of 31:12 which she set in 2024 in Cape Town, breaking the 23-year-old record established by Elana Meyer in Budapest in 2001.
“I think I missed out on it in the last metres because my legs could not carry me any more. I can say this is my best year but it is almost similar to last year, its just this year there are some notable improvements,” Xaba said.
Mofolo and Xaba break course records at Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban
Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix
Durban showed off in grand style to produce two course records in the men's and women's events at the Hollywoodbets 10km race on Saturday morning.
On a warm morning on the coast, Kamohelo Mofolo of Lesotho missed out on his national record [27:47] by a few seconds but smashed the course one in sensational style in a time of 27:58.
In a race that included some of the best middle distance runners in the country like Thabang Mosiako, Kabelo Mulaudzi and veteran Stephen Mokoka, Mofolo pulled away early in the race and held on until he crossed the finishing line.
“The race and course were good. This is my first win here and I am happy,” he said when asked to reflect on how he executed his race.
“At beginning it was tough but I acclimatised. I didn't run the time I wanted because of the wind after 6km but I managed to finish first which is good.
Second-placed Mulaudzi, who won Absa 10km in Tshwane last weekend, said his body was not responding at the start but he managed to get going and ultimately finish in a time of 28:01.
“The race was tactical but I missed out on a sub 28. I am happy with my time and the target was to finish on the podium which I did,” said Mulaudzi who is known as “Mr Podium”' in athletics circles.
In the women's event, Glenrose Xaba was not to be outdone as she won the race in a time of 31:34 for a course record, continuing her sensational form this season.
“I enjoyed the course because I ran my seasonal best but I missed out on the SA record,” she said.
She is the holder of the South African 10km record of 31:12 which she set in 2024 in Cape Town, breaking the 23-year-old record established by Elana Meyer in Budapest in 2001.
“I think I missed out on it in the last metres because my legs could not carry me any more. I can say this is my best year but it is almost similar to last year, its just this year there are some notable improvements,” Xaba said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos