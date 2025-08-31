‘Best professional I ever worked with’: Mngqithi on record-breaker Shalulile

Soon after Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile became the Betway Premiership goalscoring king, former coach Manqoba Mngqithi hailed him as the best professional he has worked with.

Mngqithi, who worked with Shalulile at Chloorkop, where they won numerous league titles and cup competitions together, said the Namibian hitman deserves all the praise that comes his way.

Shalulile scored the winning penalty two minutes into first-half added time as Sundowns beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in their Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on Saturday to become the all-time leading goal scorer with 130 goals.

The Namibian sharpshooter equalled Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing record of 129 league goals a fortnight ago when he scored in Downs' 2-0 league win over Magesi FC.