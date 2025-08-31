Springbok Women make history reaching World Cup quarterfinals

The Springbok Women beat Italy for the first time in their history with a 29-24 victory in York to put them into their first Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

While the result officially only left the South Africans on the brink of the quarters, that would be confirmed if France beat Brazil later on Sunday, and the French were more than 50 unanswered points up with that match at an advanced stage.

Ireland and New Zealand booked their quarterfinal places from Pool C earlier in the day and South Africa will join them after a nervous win over the Italians.

South Africa raced into a 17-5 lead early on but Italy improved in the second period and fought back to 24-24 heading into the final five minutes.